New Seahawks recruit Grey Zabel talks rookie season

RENTON, Wash. — When the Seahawks’ newest offensive lineman makes a big block, he likes to let it be known.

“Offensive line, you can’t score, you can’t catch a pass, you can’t do any of that. So, when you block a guy extremely well, sometimes you got to let them know,” Grey Zabel said during his introductory press conference Thursday. “That’s the fun and joy of playing offensive line.”

72 rookies will take the field at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center on Friday, including Zabel, one of the largest among them at 6′6″ and 212 pounds. Seahawks brass and fans alike hope his impact on a line that struggled last year can be just as large.

“He’s competing his tail off and it was really impressive to see firsthand when you’re right there,” Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said of Zabel at the Senior Bowl.

“He was taking reps at center, left guard, right guard, he was taking reps from [other] people. I think just seeing that competitor and the want to. It’s like he said, the chip on a shoulder, ready to let it rip,” Schneider continued.

After the last season, even fans knew help was needed for Seattle’s front five.

“When you think of old-time Seattle, we used to have Steve Hutchinson, the legendary offensive line that we had. We haven’t seen that yet coming into the years now, so I think that was a smart move,” said Stuart Jennings, a Seahawks fan.

Hutchinson was one of the Seattle personnel to talk with and evaluate Zabel. The comparison won’t be hard for fans to visualize next season—Zabel asked Hutch to wear his former number 76, at the suggestion of the equipment squad.

“He was all for it,” Zabel said, “There’s no better number to wear in Seattle history.”

In the short time since Zabel was picked, the anchor for offensive lines of the Seahawks’ past has been a mentor for the hopeful anchor of the Seahawks’ future.

“Being able to ask him all the questions that a rookie or new guy has, it has been unbelievable, and I’m super grateful for him,” Zabel said.

In the lead-up to drafts, mock drafts from analysts and bloggers typically lean towards more highlight-catching selections — the wide receivers, the running backs, the quarterbacks. But not for the 12s. Jennings isn’t alone in his desire for more beef up front, and Zabel says he’s felt the response from the fanbase.

“The 12s are getting behind me, having my back, and I’m super excited for this fall. To wear the Seahawks logo on your chest has been somewhat of a dream so I’m super excited. Anytime you get to tie up the cleats and get on the grass, you have to be grateful,” added Zabel.

