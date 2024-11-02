1 dead in fiery crash on Federal Way roadway early Saturday morning

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A person died early Saturday morning in a fiery crash on a Federal Way roadway, causing a three-hour road closure.

According to a crash report from Washington State Patrol District 2, just before 1:45 a.m. Saturday, patrol officers responded to the scene of a crash on Interstate 5 near 272nd Street near milepost 146-8 in Federal Way.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was driving a blue 2006 Volvo XC90 on northbound I-5 passing 272nd in lane one, when they veered to the right shoulder and struck a pole.

The Volvo stopped against the pole fully engulfed in flames, WSP said.

The roadway was closed for about three hours and 13 minutes.

Patrol has not released the name and age of the victim as of Saturday morning.

There were no further details regarding the incident to provide at this time.

