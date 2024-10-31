Healthier Together: Breast cancer rates increasing among younger people

SEATTLE, Wash. — Breast Cancer Awareness month is ending but this month’s focus brought several new discoveries to light. One concerning development is that people are developing breast cancer at younger ages.

Dr. Nicole Saint Clair, the Executive Medical Director of Regence BlueShield says that screening is the primary focus for trying to catch and treat it.

“I think it’s really important to think about two things,” Dr. Saint Clair told KIRO 7. “Understanding your risk and understanding what the screening recommendations are.”

Catching breast cancer early has a 99% cure rate if found in stage one according to Dr. Saint Clair.

One study found that from 2015 to 2019, the risk of breast cancer for women under 50 increased by 2% every single year of those four years.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends women at average risk to begin getting mammograms at age 40. Women who are at higher risk may start earlier.

According to Dr. Saint Clair, one out of every eight women could develop the disease.

People with a close relative who had breast cancer are at greater risk, but genetics is not the only driver. Other risk factors include weight, diet, stress, smoking, and whether you take hormonal contraceptives.

Dr. Saint Clair also points out that men can also develop the disease.

“Although men can develop breast cancer it is much more rare,” Dr. Saint Clair said. “But a family history of male breast cancer is hugely significant.”

Dr. Saint Clair tells KIRO 7 there are new medicines that can suppress the cancer, extending your life by decades. One new treatment option CBS News recently highlighted is called proton therapy. Unlike traditional radiation, it targets tumors and minimizes damage to surrounding organs and tissue. Doctors stress it may not work for all patients but could benefit some.

In prior reports, KIRO 7 also told you about researchers at UW Med that have said a breast cancer vaccine could be a reality in the relatively near future. They estimate perhaps 10 to 20 years, maybe less. It could actually prevent the disease.

