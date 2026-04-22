Gates Foundation to investigate ties with Jeffrey Epstein

The Gates Foundation announced it will investigate past foundation engagement with Jeffrey Epstein, the company said in a statement.

"In March, with the support of our Chair, Bill Gates, and our independent Governing Board members, Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman commissioned an external review to assess past foundation engagement with Epstein, and our current policies for vetting and developing new philanthropic partnerships," the statement said.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was connected to Epstein following the U.S. Justice Department’s releases of the Epstein Files.

Gates apologized to the foundation and his staff for his connections to the convicted pedophile and admitted to affairs while married to his ex-wife Melinda.

This is a developing story.

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