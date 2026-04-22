Washington’s gray wolf population reaches record high

After decades of conservation efforts, Washington’s gray wolf population has reached a record high.

Wildlife officials counted 270 wolves and 49 packs across the state — a 17.4% increase from the year before, according to the Washington gray wolf conservation and management 2025 annual report.

“After a decline in 2024, Washington’s minimum year-end wolf count increased by 17.4% to its highest count to date,” the report stated.

Out of the 49 packs, 23 were confirmed to be successful breeding pairs. In 2024, officials counted 230 wolves, 43 packs, and 18 breeding pairs. Officials noted the survey results represent a minimum count of wolves in known packs plus an extra 12.5% to account for lone wolves and dispersers.

Gray wolf declared endangered in Washington in 1980

Gray wolves were put under legal protection in 1974 under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), and were listed as endangered under Washington law in 1980.

Wolves in the eastern third of the state were then delisted in 2011 as part of the Northern Rocky Mountain Distinct Population Segment, and in January 2020, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) published a final rule to delist gray wolves across the lower 48 states due to their recovery, according to the report.

Then, in February 2022, a court ruling overturned the 2020 delisting rule, putting gray wolves outside the Northern Rocky Mountain segment back under ESA protections. That decision is currently being appealed.

Gray wolves in the western two-thirds of Washington are still classified as endangered under the ESA, and the USFWS has resumed leading recovery efforts guided by the Wolf Conservation Management Plan.

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted the plan in 2011 to reestablish a self-sustaining gray wolf population and encourage social tolerance for the species. Beyond restoring wolf numbers, the plan aims to help farmers protect their livestock, maintain sufficient prey for wolves and harvest opportunities for hunters, and build public understanding of conservation efforts — all to promote lasting coexistence with the animals.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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