Elderly man beaten, left on pavement in unprovoked downtown Seattle attack

A 29-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for injuring a 77-year-old man during an unprovoked assault in downtown Seattle.

On April 19 at approximately 9:50 p.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to reports of an assault near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street, SPD announced.

At the scene, officers found the victim bleeding from a head injury and a possible broken arm. The Seattle Fire Department responded and treated the victim before he was transported to the VA hospital for additional treatment.

A security guard told SPD that one of the suspects remained in the area. Shortly after, officers located the 29-year-old suspect and arrested him.

Victim left bleeding on pavement near 3rd and Pine, second suspect at large

A Real Time Crime Center analyst reviewed a camera at 3rd and Pine that captured the assault. While the victim was walking down the sidewalk, two suspects struck the victim and knocked him to the ground in an unprovoked attack.

After the attack, the suspects walked off and left the victim lying on the pavement.

SPD booked the suspect into the King County Jail for felony assault. The other unidentified suspect remains outstanding.

Homicide and Assault Unit detectives have been assigned to the case.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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