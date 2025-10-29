The 30 most popular homes for sale in Bellingham

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Bellingham metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 505 Willow Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Views: 3,316

- List price: $1,175,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,072

- Price per square foot: $567.08

- See 505 Willow Rd, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#2. 4455 E 18th, Crst Bellingham, WA 98226

- Views: 2,233

- List price: $1,399,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.25 | Square feet: 4,027

- Price per square foot: $347.41

- See 4455 E 18th, Crst Bellingham, WA 98226 on Redfin.com

#3. 2 Creekside Ln, Bellingham, WA 98229

- Views: 2,111

- List price: $385,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 832

- Price per square foot: $462.74

- See 2 Creekside Ln, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#4. 196 Sudden Valley Dr, Bellingham, WA 98229

- Views: 2,021

- List price: $604,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,400

- Price per square foot: $251.67

- See 196 Sudden Valley Dr, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#5. 5156 Wickersham Rd, Acme, WA 98220

- Views: 1,844

- List price: $315,000

- Beds: 0 | Baths: 0.5 | Square feet: 2,192

- Price per square foot: $143.70

- See 5156 Wickersham Rd, Acme, WA 98220 on Redfin.com

#6. 210 E Hemmi Rd, Lynden, WA 98264

- Views: 1,819

- List price: $850,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,148

- Price per square foot: $395.72

- See 210 E Hemmi Rd, Lynden, WA 98264 on Redfin.com

#7. 1131 16th St, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Views: 1,728

- List price: $975,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,907

- Price per square foot: $335.40

- See 1131 16th St, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#8. 127 S Garden Ter, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Views: 1,645

- List price: $1,300,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,516

- Price per square foot: $516.69

- See 127 S Garden Ter, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#9. 1471 Sunnybrook Ln, Bellingham, WA 98226

- Views: 1,502

- List price: $799,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,650

- Price per square foot: $301.51

- See 1471 Sunnybrook Ln, Bellingham, WA 98226 on Redfin.com

#10. 1000 Samish Way, Bellingham, WA 98229

- Views: 1,499

- List price: $898,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,956

- Price per square foot: $303.79

- See 1000 Samish Way, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#11. 215 N Forest St, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Views: 1,455

- List price: $1,325,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,870

- Price per square foot: $272.07

- See 215 N Forest St, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#12. 1208 23rd St, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Views: 1,442

- List price: $799,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,665

- Price per square foot: $480.42

- See 1208 23rd St, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#13. 1342 Franklin St, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Views: 1,438

- List price: $799,950

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,787

- Price per square foot: $447.65

- See 1342 Franklin St, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#14. 4521 Wall St, Bellingham, WA 98229

- Views: 1,431

- List price: $3,390,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.25 | Square feet: 4,200

- Price per square foot: $807.14

- See 4521 Wall St, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#15. 2525 Fireweed Ln, Bellingham, WA 98229

- Views: 1,429

- List price: $769,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.75 | Square feet: 2,090

- Price per square foot: $367.94

- See 2525 Fireweed Ln, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#16. 4252 Northwest Dr, Bellingham, WA 98226

- Views: 1,365

- List price: $544,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 1,264

- Price per square foot: $430.38

- See 4252 Northwest Dr, Bellingham, WA 98226 on Redfin.com

#17. 1707 22nd St, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Views: 1,357

- List price: $469,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,257

- Price per square foot: $373.11

- See 1707 22nd St, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#18. 2231 Squalicum Mountain Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226

- Views: 1,347

- List price: $1,945,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,619

- Price per square foot: $537.44

- See 2231 Squalicum Mountain Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226 on Redfin.com

#19. 697 Chuckanut Dr, N Bellingham, WA 98229

- Views: 1,336

- List price: $1,199,990

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,334

- Price per square foot: $514.13

- See 697 Chuckanut Dr, N Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#20. 3401 E 17th, Crst Bellingham, WA 98226

- Views: 1,334

- List price: $1,159,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,374

- Price per square foot: $343.78

- See 3401 E 17th, Crst Bellingham, WA 98226 on Redfin.com

#21. 835 Samish Way, Bellingham, WA 98229

- Views: 1,319

- List price: $1,795,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 6,122

- Price per square foot: $293.20

- See 835 Samish Way, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#22. 3 Huckleberry Ct, Unit B Bellingham, WA 98229

- Views: 1,298

- List price: $379,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 816

- Price per square foot: $464.46

- See 3 Huckleberry Ct, Unit B Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#23. 961 W Lake Samish Dr, Bellingham, WA 98229

- Views: 1,297

- List price: $1,225,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 5,553

- Price per square foot: $220.60

- See 961 W Lake Samish Dr, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#24. 507 Lyla Ln, Bellingham, WA 98225

- Views: 1,288

- List price: $902,407

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,700

- Price per square foot: $334.22

- See 507 Lyla Ln, Bellingham, WA 98225 on Redfin.com

#25. 4269 Dewey Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226

- Views: 1,286

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.25 | Square feet: 1,746

- Price per square foot: $329.32

- See 4269 Dewey Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226 on Redfin.com

#26. 1033 34th St, Bellingham, WA 98229

- Views: 1,263

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,101

- Price per square foot: $613.08

- See 1033 34th St, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

#27. 2929 Cedar Ave, Lummi Island, WA 98262

- Views: 1,253

- List price: $275,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 0.75 | Square feet: 960

- Price per square foot: $286.46

- See 2929 Cedar Ave, Lummi Island, WA 98262 on Redfin.com

#28. 1430 Mt Baker Hwy, Bellingham, WA 98226

- Views: 1,234

- List price: $650,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,050

- Price per square foot: $317.07

- See 1430 Mt Baker Hwy, Bellingham, WA 98226 on Redfin.com

#29. 932 & 938 Birch Bay Lynden Rd, Lynden, WA 98264

- Views: 1,212

- List price: $949,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 3,434

- Price per square foot: $276.62

- See 932 & 938 Birch Bay Lynden Rd, Lynden, WA 98264 on Redfin.com

#30. 1040 Puget St, Bellingham, WA 98229

- Views: 1,211

- List price: $599,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,234

- Price per square foot: $486.14

- See 1040 Puget St, Bellingham, WA 98229 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.