$10 million makeover set to transform Kopachuck State Park

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Kopachuck State Park near Gig Harbor has been closed since June 2024 for a $10 million renovation project. Officials expect the park to reopen in August.

New additions include a new welcome center, a community meeting hall, a playground, and an outdoor learning space, according to The News Tribune.

Existing facilities are also being improved, with expanded parking, upgraded restrooms, better accessibility for people with disabilities, and enhanced pathways leading to the beach. Washington State Parks spokesperson Meryl Lassen says wooden ramps and stairs have been added throughout the park to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The park’s campground was permanently closed after 2011 when crews discovered that 80% of the trees were infected with laminated root rot, a harmful fungus, according to the park’s website. A plan to improve the day-use area was started in 2014, however, construction was delayed until 2025.

Some residents worry that the renovations and tree removal might harm the park’s natural beauty. Officials said they will announce the reopening date as the project nears completion, potentially by mid-July.





