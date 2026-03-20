Many Americans are understandably concerned about rising medical costs, but recent updates to HSA contribution limits may mitigate them somewhat. In 2026, the IRS increased the limit to $4,400 for individuals and $8,750 for family accounts. This adjustment matters, as people now have higher tax-free savings for medical expenses and long-term wealth potential by rolling over more funds.

According to KFF, individual out-of-pocket health spending went from $115 ($703 when adjusted for inflation) in 1970 to $1,514 by 2023. Luckily, having an HSA account that has accumulated years of compound interest makes these out-of-pocket expenses easier than with a regular savings account.

What Is HSA?

Health insurance still comes with costs, such as co-pays, deductibles, and coinsurance fees. Luckily, your health savings account (HSA) is a tax-advantaged account, and you can use it to cover these expenses.

It's not a replacement for health insurance, as you must have health coverage under an HSA-qualified High-Deductible Health Plan (HDHP), and you can't use HSA funds to pay premiums.

However, when you contribute to a health savings account, you are building a tax-free account that can roll over annually and develop compound interest. Some employers may make contributions as well.

Find a qualified HSA from:

Bank

Credit union

HealthCare.gov

How Does It Differ from an FSA?

Your HSA belongs to you, but a flexible spending account (FSA) is owned by your employer, and if you don't use it by the end of the year, you will lose what's in it.

Whether you change jobs or retire, anything that's unused in an HSA rolls over year after year indefinitely. Additionally, you can't invest FSA funds as you can with HSA ones, but you can have an FSA with a traditional non-HDHP plan.

Why Do HSA Contribution Limits Matter?

The total contribution limits for self-only coverage went up from $4,300 to $4,400. Family coverage in 2025 was $8,550 and is now $8,750. Then, there's the catch-up contribution for those over the age of 55, which remains $1000.

Staying on top of your health savings account contribution limit can prevent you from triggering a 6% IRS penalty tax on the excess amount. Think of your HSA as a piggy bank, where regardless of who fills it up (you, your employer, or both), it counts towards the limit. Remember, your contribution limits can change at any time to reflect inflation.

Once you know how to use HSA money, you can make as many tax-deductible contributions as you can that year. Even when you withdraw them for qualified medical expenses, those withdrawals are also tax-free.

Since you won't lose these funds as they roll over annually, it's a great strategy for building a long-term nest egg for medical expenses that you could use in your senior years.

What Are the Tax Implications?

When discussing HSA and tax deductions, you've likely heard the term triple tax advantage. That's because your HSA account not only has tax-deductible contributions, but its growth and any withdrawals you make for qualified medical expenses are also tax-free.

Additionally, savvy HSA holders can take the tax-free money and elevate it further.

Can You Invest Your HSA Contributions?

You can invest your HSA contributions with some limitations. While you must maintain a certain cash threshold for immediate funds to use for medical expenses, anything above that threshold is available for investing.

Invest that extra flow in anything from:

Stocks ETFs Mutual funds

According to Fidelity, the average balance of an invested HSA is seven times more than that of an uninvested HSA. With a Fidelity Go HSA account, you can allow robo advisers to do the investing for you, and there's no minimum required to open one. If you prefer to manage your own investments, opt for a Fidelity HSA.

How Does The New HSA Maximum Help Business Owners?

An employer's HSA contribution is tax-deductible for the business, so it's not subject to federal, social security, or medicare taxes. Companies that aim to remain competitive with talent can supply more benefits at a lower cost. When employees feel valued with such benefits, they are much more likely to be satisfied and stay longer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Use HSA for Pet Surgery?

No, your HSA funds are not for your furbaby or their associated bills. The IRS considers your pet expenses personal ones, not qualified medical fees for you and your dependents. The exception will be if you have a service animal, for which you must pay for its care, training, and maintenance.

However, pet owners may look out for a pending bill called the PAW Act, which is set to allow limited HSA/FSA funds for regular pet care if it becomes law. Therefore, you should consider getting pet insurance to cover unexpected large veterinary bills, especially if your animal needs surgery. You may also want to create a separate high-yield savings account to set aside just for your pet emergencies.

What Are the Surprising Things You Can Use Your HSA For?

Your HSA isn't just for your doctor visits, as you can also use your account to cover items such as:

Feminine hygiene products

Baby supplies

Sunscreen

Acne treatments

First aid

Birth control

Fitness gear

Water flossers

Sleep aids

It can also cover home improvement upgrades that cover medical needs, like lead paint removal and vent cleaning. Transport to your medical appointments can also come from this fund.

However, you may need to get a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN) for supplements or specific devices.

Can I Use My HSA for a Colonoscopy?

You absolutely can. If you've already reached the age recommendation for a colonoscopy, use your HSA to cover this essential screening. You can also cover vaccinations and other screenings, such as mammograms.

HSA Limits Mean More Savings for All

Your HSA contribution can help mitigate the burden of healthcare-related expenses, as you can keep these accounts even when you leave the job or retire. Understanding the limitations ensures you can save as much tax-free money as possible annually to cover doctor bills and invest later on.

We hope this medical news gives you more insight into your benefits. Review our site for more engaging news that can help you.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.