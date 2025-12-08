Silicone breast implants are one of the most popular cosmetic surgeries available today. Their decades-long history is full of innovations designed to make them better looking and more comfortable. Knowing the history of breast implants, how long your implants will last, and the types of materials available is important before deciding whether a breast augmentation is the right solution for you.

Have you ever wondered if breast implants are a good option for your body? Are you unsatisfied with the size of your natural breasts, or do you simply want a change that will boost your self-confidence? Silicone breast implants are one of the many options available to meet that need.

In this article, we will explore the history of breast implants and other crucial information about breast augmentation and reconstruction procedures.

The History of Breast Implants

Breast implants have been around since the 1960s. The first successful procedure took place in 1962; it was tested on a woman who originally went in for a tattoo removal.

After trial and error with other materials, the silicone breast implant came onto the scene. Silicone implants were the most sought-after option until women began to experience post-surgery complications.

As a result, the demand for silicone dipped in the 1990s.

After the FDA banned silicone implants, saline quickly became the staple material of the 2000s for breast augmentations. However, along with the rise of saline, there was an overall drop in breast enhancement surgeries after silicone was prohibited.

In 2006, the FDA reversed the silicone ban, and breast augmentation once again became a popular cosmetic procedure for women in the United States. Hundreds of thousands of operations are still performed every single year, even though the nature and complexity have changed over time.

The 2000s and 2010s brought unnaturally large implants, with emphasis on size and shape rather than authenticity. However, the 2020s have seen a retreat back to smaller implants for a much more natural appearance.

How Long Do Silicone Breast Implants Last?

You can expect your silicone breast implants to last anywhere from 10 to 20 years with proper care. Breast implants are not a lifelong investment, but higher-quality implants usually have longer lifespans.

Some factors that affect the lifespan of breast implants are within your control, while others are simply the result of time. If you participate in a lot of physical activity, for instance, your implants may wear down more quickly.

Age can also play a role, as your body composition changes through the years and can alter the appearance and feel of breast implants. Once your implants have reached the end of their lifespan, it might be time to consider a breast revision.

Shop around for the best breast revision surgeon so you can walk in and out of the procedure with the same level of self-confidence.

Which Is Better, Silicone or Saline Implants?

When it comes to breast implant materials, there isn't a universally better option. The material you choose depends on your specific needs and body chemistry. Each has its own benefits and drawbacks:

Silicone

Silicone is a more expensive option, but it has a more natural feel in comparison to saline. However, it can be difficult to detect a rupture unless your doctor confirms it through an MRI, so these types of issues may go unnoticed for longer.

Silicone implants usually require a larger incision, which means a longer recovery time and a more invasive surgery. This might not appeal to patients who want to resume their normal lifestyle in the shortest timeframe possible.

Saline

Saline implants are a better choice if you have a smaller budget for surgery. They are made of salt water, and when they rupture, the body simply absorbs the liquid. Saline implants have a smaller incision site, too, making scarring and other issues less likely.

One common complaint about saline implants is that they do not look or feel as natural as their silicone counterparts. The saline creates firmer, more bouncy breasts, rather than soft, pliable tissue.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are There Any Silicone Implant Safety Concerns?

While silicone breast implants are relatively safe, it is still important to be aware of the risks before undergoing a breast augmentation. Some of the medical complications that may develop from breast implantation include:

Scar tissue around the surgical site

Implant rupture

Deflation of breast implants

In rare cases, cancer

What Are Some of the Newer Advancements in Breast Augmentation?

The implant industry is always evolving to make silicone breast implants more comfortable and less risky for patients. Here are some of the most exciting modern developments in the field:

Patients are opting for smaller implant sizes that fit with their body type for a more natural look.

Fat transfer from other parts of the body, along with implants, creates a natural, hybrid effect.

Lighter implants are more comfortable and prevent problems like scoliosis from developing.

Less invasive surgical techniques mean less trauma, shorter recovery periods, and less chance of post-surgical complications.

Will Insurance Cover Breast Implants?

Insurance will sometimes cover the cost of breast implants, but it depends on the purpose of the procedure. The key factor to consider is whether the breast augmentation is medically necessary.

If you are a cancer survivor and need to get a mastectomy, then insurance will likely cover the reconstruction and implant surgery. Revision surgeries are often covered if they are the result of a medical complication from a previous breast implant procedure.

Patients with gender dysphoria may receive insurance coverage, but it is usually on a case-by-case basis. Insurance likely will not cover a breast implant surgery purely for cosmetic reasons.

If you are unsure about whether your insurance will cover the surgery, contact the company directly or ask your surgeon to request a pre-authorization.

Learn All About Breast Enhancement Innovations

If you are considering silicone breast implants, you should be fully aware of the benefits, drawbacks, and details of the procedure before you decide if they are the right option for you. Use this guide to determine whether to invest in breast implants to boost your self-confidence.

