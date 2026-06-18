The success of addiction treatment is increased if family members make plans for the location(s) of their loved one's recovery. When you choose the right place for recovery, you can minimize the amount of stress experienced by those supporting your loved one. While it's true that some people find a quieter area helpful in focusing on recovering, distance itself is often helpful as well.

The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics reports that nearly 84.5 million adults in America suffer from Substance Use disorders (SUD) or Any Mental Illness (AMI). This represents approximately 32.8% of Americans aged 18+. Both urban and rural communities around the United States are experiencing rising rates of drug abuse and mental illness.

When families are looking into addiction treatment options, they generally think about the type of treatment option first. However, there is much more to recovery than just the type of treatment. Thinking about what is going to happen will help clarify how everyone involved will make decisions about the treatment.

Is There Really an End to Addiction?

In general, it is considered a long-term illness. However, many individuals can overcome the physical effects of addiction through continued counseling, treatment, and time.

How does all this relate to addiction recovery? Many people live successfully and responsibly when recovering from their addiction. The fact that they have received continued assistance and support has allowed them to regain control of their life over time.

What Is the Most Effective Method of Treating an Addiction?

Each person requiring treatment for their addiction requires unique treatment. Many people find success through residing at a residential/inpatient rehab facility. Residents reside continuously at the facility, where they also participate in daily therapy and support.

Other people may benefit from outpatient services such as psychotherapy, medication management, or simply participating in a support group. Structured residential treatment programs also provide an environment for residents to follow a daily routine.

How Being Away From Home Helps the Healing Process

When you go to a place far from home, like a drug rehab or alcohol rehab, you lose the day-to-day stressors that can keep you distracted. These stressors also make it harder to recover. People have the ability to create their own "space" in which they can focus on getting well.

Removing Old Triggers

Be aware of triggers such as past environments (the old apartment) and the people associated with your old lifestyle (friends who drink). These will make recovering much harder if they are available all of the time.

Going to a location like a drug and alcohol rehab in Atlanta may help. It will provide an opportunity to get away from many of the things that could distract you.

Reducing Stressors That Exist for Families of Those Recovering

Many families report feeling a sense of relief knowing what is expected of them and that expectations are clearly defined. Family members can help an individual who is recovering from addiction in many ways:

Schedule a regular date or time to communicate with each other.

Participate in family therapy during treatment.

Support the boundaries set out by the treatment provider.

Be patient as your loved one progresses.

These suggestions show that family members will have to spend time addressing their own issues concerning their relationships.

Planning for Long-Term Success Starts Before the Program Ends

The recovery process continues long after treatment ends. It's important to begin planning for continued recovery before ending a program. Additionally, it is very important to develop a plan while preparing for challenges that occur once the program has been completed.

Making Plans for Communication and Visitations During Treatment

Before treatment begins, discuss with other family members the best time to contact each other and how to do so.

Having established communication plans helps alleviate anxiety. The anxiety is usually about being uncertain as to what the other person may be experiencing. Such structured communication will enable you to keep your relationship on track while going through recovery.

Coordinating Aftercare and Long-Term Family Involvement

While families may have no part in the treatment itself, there are many easy ways that families can support a person's post-treatment plan. The ways that family members can reinforce their commitment to helping an individual with addiction include:

Following up regularly on outpatient therapy or counseling.

Encouraging attendance at community-based groups, such as a support group.

Developing an ongoing supportive routine at home.

Tracking the progress of your loved one's treatment program, including tracking of medications

These are all forms of continued care that ensure that ongoing support will continue to occur outside of a treatment program.

Frequently Asked Questions

What if Families Are Excluded From Making Treatment Decisions?

It happens often. They may ask for family sessions to be included in treatment decisions.

Will Distance Improve Family Relationships?

Yes. Time away can lower tension in families. Once the time has passed, a family's communications will become steadier with less pressure.

How Do Families Cope With Their Feelings of Guilt?

Guilt is normal and unhelpful. Family members should focus on what they are doing to provide support. Families can also attend a family support group to cope better with feelings of guilt.

How Will a Family Remain Calm During the Recovery Process?

The first step is to understand how their emotions affect them. Things like resting, establishing routines, and communicating with other people about their emotional state can help.

How Will a Family React to Change During the Recovery Process?

Changes occur as the recovery continues. A family will benefit most from focusing on progress made in the long term rather than setbacks that may have occurred.

How Can Someone and Their Loved Ones Talk Without Feeling Stressed?

Calm messages are helpful when you communicate. Listening is much better at reducing stress than reacting.

Ready to Choose Your Loved Ones' Addiction Treatment Program?

Addiction treatment programs can be based on many things other than the choice of the program. A variety of issues will have to be taken into consideration by family members for their loved ones to achieve long-term sobriety. When families take time to plan out the best fit for each individual's needs, they have created the right conditions for long-term recovery.

Stay up-to-date with reliable information and helpful tips on creating a successful recovery process.

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