Weather Service issues flood warning for northern Washington coast

The National Weather Service (NWS) says a coastal flood warning is in effect for the northern Washington coast and Grays Harbor County Coast zones.

High tides and storm surge are expected to pose a risk to low-lying areas, threatening homes and other infrastructure, NWS said.

The flood warning has been put in place until 10 p.m. on Thursday, while a high surf advisory will be issued from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

These conditions will cause inundation at the beaches and immediate areas of 2-3 feet above normal high-water levels.

Large breaking waves as big as 20-30 feet can be expected just off the coast.

NWS officials advise if you live on flood-prone property or are close to low-lying areas to take the necessary actions to make sure you are safe.

For more information, visit forecast.weather.gov.

