Forecast: Widespread rain throughout Puget Sound area this morning

SEATTLE — Happy Monday! A front is moving through this morning, giving us widespread light to moderate rain with temps in the low-40s. Rain will continue through the morning commute and then taper to showers this afternoon. Rain will be most consistent in the Puget Sound Convergence Zone around Snohomish and King County with just spotty and decreasing showers for the rest of western Washington. Highs will warm to the upper-40s and lower-50s, or just below average for this time of year. We should another few inches of snow for the mountains with snow levels around 3,500′. Some pockets of freezing rain could fall around Snoqualmie Pass, so be careful if you are heading up this holiday Monday.

Tomorrow will start dry with increasing clouds and then eventually some rain will increase tomorrow night late. That rain will be around through Wednesday as a potent area of low pressure moves in. Right now, the low looks to move inland around the mouth of Columbia River. That’s a good thing because the windiest weather will be with and south of the low, largely keeping the stronger wind south of western Washington. Still, it will be a blustery day with widespread rain and mountain snow. Highs will be warmer in the upper-40s and lower-50s.

We should be drier on Thursday and most of Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Our next round of precipitation comes in late Friday night and into early Saturday. We’ll be drier during the day on Saturday with more widespread rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the low-50s.





