Downbursts of rain and gusty winds forecast Saturday evening

An area of low pressure continues to move away from Washington this evening and we will experience a few more showers and some gusty winds.

The strongest winds this evening will be around the San Juan Island and north of Admiralty Inlet and Whidbey Island. Winds could exceed 40 mph in gusts this evening.

Winds coming from the Puget Sound will gust around 20 mph this evening. Most of the steady rain from today has moved north and east, however there is a Convergence Zone forming around Snohomish and King counties and will produce isolated downbursts of rain and gusty wind through the early evening.

Snow levels which have been above 7,000 feet with the atmospheric river today will fall to 3,500 to 4,000 feet late tonight and into Sunday. Travel through Stevens Pass tonight could be a mix of rain and snow by late this evening. Precipitation through Snoqualmie Pass will likely be rain only.

The Skokomish River in Mason County could reach minor flood stage today while the Snoqualmie River at Carnation could reach minor flood stage tonight. Neither poses a serious threat to property.

Tomorrow is looking much better than today with variable clouds, only a few showers (if any) and less wind. Temperatures should reach the mid-50s tomorrow after lows in the mid 40’s this evening. If you have outdoor plans tomorrow, the weather should cooperate.

An active weather pattern continues next week, and the long-range computer models predict that we will be dealing with a rounds of wind and rain every few days for another 10 days or so.

That being said, there should also be a few days “nicer days” in between the approaching low-pressure areas and fronts.

Temperatures for the week ahead look very uniform and typical for this time of year……. Highs in the 50’s and lows in the 40’s every day.

©2025 Cox Media Group