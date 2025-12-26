Convergence zone could bring brief snow to Seattle, Everett and nearby foothills

Showers of rain and mountain snow continue to move through the area tonight and the temperatures will drop down into the lower 30’s.

This will be the start of a cold weekend in Western Washington.

Daytime highs will only recover to the low 40’s for a few days and overnight lows will be around freezing tomorrow morning and Sunday morning.

The showers moving through today should be the last push of moisture across the area for several days.

The forecast looks mainly dry from Saturday through Tuesday next week.

Even though the precipitation chances go down, the overall weather picture will still be mostly cloudy and residual moisture around Puget Sound will bring fog to the area at night.

Travel over Snoqualmie Pass tonight and tomorrow morning will be tricky.

Travelers should expect low visibility and snow or ice on the road down to an elevation of 1,000′.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the Cascade mountains tonight.

Later this evening there could also be a convergence zone developing over north King County and Snohomish County.

Considering the cold air settling in this evening, that brings the possibility of snow mixed in with the convergence zone rain.

A few hours of snow/rain around Seattle and Everett could also expand to some foothills locations down to an elevation of 500 feet.

Looking ahead to next week, there will be a return to mid and upper 40’s for daytime highs and overnight lows won’t be quite as cold as the weekend temperatures.

Computer models bring back rain showers and mountain snow on Wednesday.

