CMG TV Multimarket - Weekday Payday Official Rules

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Weekday Payday Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to: (i) legal U.S. residents who are at least 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) residing in the terrestrial viewing area for any of the participating CMG television stations (each, a “Participating Station”, as defined below). Employees of Miami Valley Broadcasting Corp. (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, WFXT (Boston), LLC, WPXI, LLC, Hoffman Communications, Inc., Georgia Television, LLC, WSOC Television, LLC, WFTV, LLC, KIRO-TV, Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any sweepstakes or contest sponsored by Sponsor. If you or a member of your household has won a prize from Sponsor within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at or about 5:00 a.m. in the time zone of the Participating Station’s location (“Local Time”) on November 11, 2024 and end at 6:40 p.m. Local Time on November 22, 2024 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

To enter the Sweepstakes, follow the steps below:

(i) Watch a Participating Station’s broadcast (the “Show”) at or around 5:00 a.m., 6:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m., or 6:00 p.m. Local Time each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period. During each weekday’s broadcast of the Show between approximately 5:10 a.m., 6:10 a.m., 5:10 p.m., and 6:10 p.m., Local Time, a “Word of the Day” (each, a “Daily Codeword”) will be shown on the screen.

a. Participating Stations:

i. WHIO-TV (Dayton, OH)

ii. WFXT (Boston, MA)

iii. WPXI (Pittsburgh, PA)

iv. WJAX-TV (Jacksonville, FL)

v. WSB-TV (Atlanta, GA)

vi. WSOC (Charlotte, NC)

vii. WFTV (Orlando, FL)

viii. KIRO-TV (Seattle, WA)

(ii) Visit the website of the Participating Station to complete your entry. Click on the “Contests” page, click on the “Weekday Payday” official registration page, enter the Daily Codeword, and complete all the required information and follow all posted instructions.

WHIO-TV (Dayton, OH) – www.whio.com

WFXT (Boston, MA) – www.boston25news.com

WPXI (Pittsburgh, PA) – www.wxpi.com

WJAX-TV (Jacksonville, FL) – www.actionnewsjax.com

WSB-TV (Atlanta, GA) – www.wsbtv.com

WSOC (Charlotte, NC) – www.wsoctv.com

WFTV (Orlando, FL) – www.wftv.com

KIRO-TV (Seattle, WA) – www.kiro7.com

To be eligible, you must enter the applicable Daily Codeword within 30 minutes of the announcement time, or at or about 5:40 a.m. Local Time for the 5:10 a.m. Daily Codeword, 6:40 a.m. Local Time for the 6:10 a.m. Daily Codeword, 5:40 p.m. Local Time for the 5:10 p.m. Daily Codeword, and 6:40 p.m. for the 6:10 p.m. Daily Codeword. A total of forty (40) unique Daily Codewords will be announced during the Sweepstakes Period, four (4) unique Daily Codewords per weekday. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Maximum one (1) entry per Daily Codeword, per day during the Sweepstakes Period, for a total of up to four (4) entries per day.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by each Participating Station’s Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, which are hereby incorporated by reference:

WHIO-TV (Dayton, OH)

· www.whio.com/privacy-policy

· www.whio.com/visitor-agreement

WFXT (Boston, MA)

· www.boston25news.com/privacy-policy

· www.boston25news.com/visitor-agreement

WPXI (Pittsburgh, PA)

· www.wpxi.con/privacy-policy

· www.wpxi.com/visitor-agreement

WJAX-TV (Jacksonville, FL)

· www.actionnewsjax.com/privacy-policy

· www.actionnewsjax.com/visitor-agreement

WSB-TV (Atlanta, GA)

· www.wsbtv.com/privacy-policy

· www.wsbtv.com/visitor-agreement

WSOC (Charlotte, NC)

· www.wsoctv.com/privacy-policy

· www.wsoctv.com/visitor-agreement

WFTV (Orlando, FL)

· www.wftv.com/privacy-policy

· www.wftv.com/visitor-agreement

KIRO-TV (Seattle, WA)

· www.kiro7.com/privacy-policy

· www.kiro7.com/visitor-agreement

Additional Terms

Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally sent the website entry to participate in a Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid driver’s license or state-issued ID (or other proof of residency, such as a copy of a utility bill). If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute, an Entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the account from which the entry was sent. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a telephone number or other identifier automatically associated with the entry by a wireless service provider that is responsible for assigning the same.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds. Each weekday during the Sweepstakes Period, Sponsor will conduct one (1) random drawing from among all eligible entries received from among all Participating Stations for that day’s 5:10 a.m. Daily Codeword, 6:10 a.m. Daily Codeword, 5:10 p.m. Daily Codeword, and 6:10 p.m. Daily Codeword, for a total of one (1) winner for each weekday and a maximum total of ten (10) winners for the entire Sweepstakes Period.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, ten (10) winners will each receive $1,000 via a method chosen in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Limit : One (1) prize per person and per household.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Each potential winner will be notified on or about the weekday of their winning entry at the telephone number or email address provided to Sponsor. Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor in the event the Sponsor notifies the winner by telephone.

In order to claim a prize, the potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may include personally visiting a Participating Station’s offices within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be on weekdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Local Time) and must present a valid government-issued photo ID.

Potential winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned within five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winner is solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible Winner in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, WFXT (BOSTON), LLC, WPXI, LLC, HOFFMAN COMMUNICATIONS, INC., GEORGIA TELEVISION, LLC, WSOC TELEVISION, LLC, WFTV, LLC, KIRO-TV, INC., AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE, THE APP, AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . Weekday Payday sweepstakes is sponsored by Miami Valley Broadcasting Corporation, 1160 Dublin Road, Suite 400, Columbus, OH 43215. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after November 30, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit any Participating Station’s website or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Weekday Payday Sweepstakes, 1160 Dublin Road, Suite 400, Columbus, OH 43215. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Jennifer Bucheit at Jennifer.Bucheit@cmgohio.com.

©2024 Cox Media Group