Youth prevails as Andreeva powers into French Open semifinals against Cirstea

PARIS — Youth easily prevailed over experience at the French Open on Tuesday when teenager Mirra Andreeva thumped Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 to reach the semifinals for the second time.

After a week of hot weather, rain arrived in Paris and play started under the closed roof of Court Philippe-Chatrier. Competing in the quarterfinals for the first time in 17 years, Cirstea struggled to find her rhythm against her 19-year-old rival.

The 36-year-old veteran from Romania, playing the final season of her career, immediately dropped her serve. She was broken again in her next service game as the eighth-seeded Andreeva punished a weak delivery with a forehand return winner to open a 3-0 lead.

The Russian was in total control, securing another break of serve before comfortably holding to wrap up the opening set.

Cirstea, seeded 18th, finally got on the board by holding for 1-0 in the second set when Andreeva’s backhand sailed long. She then began to move Andreeva around more effectively with greater variety in her shot-making, while cutting down on unforced errors.

But Andreeva’s deep, accurate groundstrokes and charges to the net took a toll on Cirstea, who dropped her serve again in the fifth game. She managed to break back in the next game, yet the improvement was short-lived, as Andreeva broke again twice to close out the match.

Andreeva will take on the winner of an all-Ukrainian contest between Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk, who is undefeated on clay this season.

In men's play, up-and-coming Rafael Jodar of Spain faces a tall order against second-seeded Alexander Zverev. Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic takes on Joao Fonseca of Brazil in the night session.

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