Washington Wolfpack arena football announces 2025 season schedule

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington Wolfpack arena football team announced their 2025 season schedule on Tuesday.
It features six home games in Everett and five away ones, over the span of a 14-week regular season.
The season kicks off in Mid-March:
Sunday, March 16th
vs. Billings Outlaws at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA @ 4:00 PM
Saturday, March 22th
vs. Oregon Lightning at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA @ 6:00 PM
Thursday, April 3rd
vs. Arizona Bandits at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA @ 7:00 PM
Sunday, April 13th
vs. Corpus Christi Tritons at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA @ 4:00 PM
Thursday, April 17th
vs. Nashville Kats at Angel of the Winds Arena, Everett, WA @ 7:00 PM
Saturday, April 26th
at Oregon Lightning in Redmond, OR @ 4:00 PM
Sunday, May 4th
vs Oregon Lightning at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA @ 4:00 PM
Sunday, May 11th
at Arizona Bandits in Tempe, AZ @ 5:00 PM
Saturday, May 17th
at Billings Outlaws in Billings, MT @ 5:00 PM
Saturday, May 31st
at Salina Liberty in Salina, KS @ 5:00 PM
Saturday, June 14th
at Arizona Bandits in Tempe, AZ @ 5:00 PM
