Washington Wolfpack arena football announces 2025 season schedule

EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington Wolfpack arena football team announced their 2025 season schedule on Tuesday.

It features six home games in Everett and five away ones, over the span of a 14-week regular season.

The season kicks off in Mid-March:





Sunday, March 16th

vs. Billings Outlaws at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA @ 4:00 PM





Saturday, March 22th

vs. Oregon Lightning at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA @ 6:00 PM





Thursday, April 3rd

vs. Arizona Bandits at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA @ 7:00 PM





Sunday, April 13th

vs. Corpus Christi Tritons at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA @ 4:00 PM





Thursday, April 17th

vs. Nashville Kats at Angel of the Winds Arena, Everett, WA @ 7:00 PM





Saturday, April 26th

at Oregon Lightning in Redmond, OR @ 4:00 PM





Sunday, May 4th

vs Oregon Lightning at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA @ 4:00 PM





Sunday, May 11th

at Arizona Bandits in Tempe, AZ @ 5:00 PM





Saturday, May 17th

at Billings Outlaws in Billings, MT @ 5:00 PM





Saturday, May 31st

at Salina Liberty in Salina, KS @ 5:00 PM





Saturday, June 14th

at Arizona Bandits in Tempe, AZ @ 5:00 PM













