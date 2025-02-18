Sports

Washington Wolfpack arena football announces 2025 season schedule

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Washington Wolfpack
EVERETT, Wash. — The Washington Wolfpack arena football team announced their 2025 season schedule on Tuesday.

It features six home games in Everett and five away ones, over the span of a 14-week regular season.

The season kicks off in Mid-March:


Sunday, March 16th 

vs. Billings Outlaws at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA @ 4:00 PM


Saturday, March 22th 

vs. Oregon Lightning at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA @ 6:00 PM


Thursday, April 3rd 

vs. Arizona Bandits at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA @ 7:00 PM


Sunday, April 13th 

vs. Corpus Christi Tritons at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA @ 4:00 PM


Thursday, April 17th 

vs. Nashville Kats at Angel of the Winds Arena, Everett, WA @ 7:00 PM


Saturday, April 26th 

at Oregon Lightning in Redmond, OR @ 4:00 PM


Sunday, May 4th 

vs Oregon Lightning at Angel Of The Winds Arena in Everett, WA @ 4:00 PM


Sunday, May 11th 

at Arizona Bandits in Tempe, AZ @ 5:00 PM


Saturday, May 17th 

at Billings Outlaws in Billings, MT @ 5:00 PM 


Saturday, May 31st

at Salina Liberty in Salina, KS @ 5:00 PM


Saturday, June 14th 

at Arizona Bandits in Tempe, AZ @ 5:00 PM




