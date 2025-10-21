Seattle Women’s Hockey Team unveils new jerseys

The Seattle Professional Women’s Hockey League Team (PWHL) revealed its new jerseys for the inaugural 2025-26 season.

This season will be Seattle’s first year in the PWHL, which joins Vancouver as one of the two expansion teams in the league’s second season.

Inspired by the city that shines through the gray. Built for the ones who skate through the storm. pic.twitter.com/Ep3KMyEvBY — PWHL Seattle (@PWHL__Seattle) October 21, 2025

The PWHL began in 2024 with six original teams: Minnesota, Boston, New York, Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa.

Seattle’s team will unveil the new jerseys in its first game in Vancouver on November 31.

“These jerseys pay tribute to the PWHL’s inaugural season with their classic design, honouring the journey that led us to our first year in Seattle,” PWHL Seattle General Manager Meghan Turner said.

“We’ll be proud to wear our city name in our own inaugural season — a continued reminder of the roots we’re establishing here and our commitment to representing this city with pride.”

The home jersey features a slate green primary color, while the away threads have a cream primary - both with “SEATTLE” in diagonal text in the front of the jersey.

Seattle PWHL will have its inaugural home game at Climate Pledge Arena on November 28 against the Minnesota Frost.

