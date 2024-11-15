MONDAY AT 5:30PM: When it comes to inflated grocery costs, often the ‘Price is Wrong’

Frustration over soaring food prices motivated many voters to flip the last election. The prices you’re paying at the grocery checkout are 28% higher than they were in 2019, according to a report from the Consumer Price Index.

But a KIRO 7 News investigation shows many shoppers are being overcharged on top of the inflated prices because of increasing numbers of pricing errors at checkout scanners.

“We’re seeing a higher fail rate, and we’re using the same inspection criteria,” said John Megow, who manages the City of Seattle Consumer Protection inspection team. A store “fails” inspection if more than 2% of prices scanned—at random—are incorrect.

City retail price inspectors used to see an average of 4% to 5% of stores fail inspection.

Recently, that fail rate rose to 12%. Failing three random inspections could lead to a $2000 fine.

A longtime grocery store manager who has worked for Albertsons, Safeway, Kroger and Walmart told KIRO 7 they see more high-dollar overcharging errors (more than $10) in the last two years than they’ve ever seen before.

“I’ve seen people overcharged by as much as $20,” said the manager, who asked KIRO 7 not to identify them.

“The grocery staffs are just overworked,” the manager said. “Prices change daily, weekly, and typically only one or two people in the store work to keep up with every price tag in the store. The customers get mad, but this is not intentional, this is a staffing issue.”

California inspectors found so many recent errors in pricing at grocery stores, they fined Albertsons, Safeway and Vons $3.9 million.

The investigation also shows overcharging at local grocery stores in three counties.

