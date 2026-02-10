Sam Darnold clocking in at U-District Raising Cane’s on Tuesday

SEATTLE — Super Bowl-winning quarterback Sam Darnold will be serving up fried chicken at the new Raising Cane’s in the U District on Tuesday afternoon.
In a social media post, Cane’s announced Darnold will be there from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.
They did note the appearance is not an official meet and greet and autographs won’t be available.
See you tomorrow, Seattle! pic.twitter.com/sTN2187Uho— Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) February 10, 2026
It comes a day before the Seahawks’ victory parade, starting at 11 am on Wednesday.
Click here for more details on the parade.
