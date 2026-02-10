Sports

Sam Darnold clocking in at U-District Raising Cane’s on Tuesday

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Raising Cane's
Sam Darnold clocking in at U-District Raising Cane's on Tuesday
SEATTLE — Super Bowl-winning quarterback Sam Darnold will be serving up fried chicken at the new Raising Cane’s in the U District on Tuesday afternoon.

In a social media post, Cane’s announced Darnold will be there from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

They did note the appearance is not an official meet and greet and autographs won’t be available.

It comes a day before the Seahawks’ victory parade, starting at 11 am on Wednesday.

Click here for more details on the parade.

