Pete Carroll to return to USC after retiring from coaching

Pete Carroll, the legendary former head coach of the Seattle Seahawks and the USC Trojans, has announced plans to return to the University of Southern California, this time in an academic role.

In a recent interview with Dave Mahler and Doug Baldwin on KJR 93.3 FM in Seattle, Carroll revealed that he will be teaching a class at USC in the near future.

“I’m going to wind up teaching down there, and I’m looking forward to that,” Carroll said. “It’s going to be a really exciting endeavor when it all is finalized and all that.”

While Carroll did not specify the subject matter of the class he plans to teach, he hinted that formal details of the partnership with USC would be announced soon.

The course is expected to start in the spring of next year.

Carroll’s return to USC marks a new chapter in his storied career.

From 2001 to 2009, he led the Trojans to a remarkable 97-19 record, including a 62-14 mark in the Pac-12 Conference.

His success with USC set a high standard for the program, although it later faced NCAA sanctions after his departure to coach the Seahawks in 2010.

Despite these challenges, Carroll remains a beloved figure at USC, where he was honored with an honorary degree and inducted into the university’s Hall of Fame in 2015.

Although Carroll retired from coaching, he remains active in the football world.

He continues to serve as an advisor for the Seahawks, following a 14-year tenure as head coach, including a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Additionally, Carroll was recently spotted attending a Washington Huskies spring practice in April, where his son, Brennan Carroll, serves as the offensive coordinator.

This dual loyalty will be tested on November 2, when USC plays at Washington, both teams navigating their first season in the Big Ten.

