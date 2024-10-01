Pac-12 welcomes Gonzaga as conference continues rebuilding for 2026 relaunch

Gonzaga University will join the Pac-12 Conference in 2026, the school announced Tuesday, marking a significant shift for the basketball powerhouse as the conference continues to rebuild.

Gonzaga will move from the West Coast Conference (WCC), where it has long dominated, into the Pac-12, which is undergoing significant changes after the departure of several member schools.

Gonzaga will become the eighth member of the new Pac-12, alongside holdovers Washington State and Oregon State, and five schools from the Mountain West Conference: Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Utah State, and Colorado State.

Gonzaga, which does not have a football program, will join the Pac-12 in all other sports starting July 1, 2026, becoming the conference’s first private institution.

“Today represents an exciting milestone for the Pac-12 as we welcome another outstanding institution with a rich history of success into our league,” Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould said.

While Gonzaga’s addition strengthens the Pac-12′s basketball credentials, the conference still needs another football-playing school to meet the College Football Playoff (CFP) requirements.

Meanwhile, the Mountain West Conference has also been working to secure its future, adding UTEP from Conference USA beginning in 2026. UTEP’s addition restores rivalries with several schools in the region.

Last season, Gonzaga, Washington State, Boise State, San Diego State, Utah State, and Colorado State all reached the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, solidifying the Pac-12′s new position as a basketball powerhouse.

San Diego State reached the national championship game just two seasons ago.

Gonzaga Athletic Director Chris Standiford said the school’s discussions with the Pac-12 progressed rapidly over the weekend, with the school’s membership application being formally approved on Monday night.

“We are excited to join a conference with great tradition and a commitment to innovating during this evolving time in collegiate athletics,” Standiford said.

The Pac-12 began restocking its membership after losing 10 schools during this summer’s realignment.

Gonzaga’s addition adds significant value to the basketball side of the conference, and officials are optimistic about the school’s role in shaping the Pac-12′s future.

