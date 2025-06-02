Kraken sign Ben Meyers to one-year contract extension

SEATTLE — Seattle Kraken has signed forward Ben Meyers to a one-year contract extension through the 2025-2026 season.

“Ben’s a versatile player with NHL experience,” said the team’s General Manager Jason Botterill. “He had a terrific season in Coachella Valley and was a driving force on the Firebirds. We’re excited to bring him back for the upcoming season.”

The 26-year-old spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the American Hockey League (AHL), setting personal bests in goals (23), assists (28) and points (51) in a career-high 57 regular-season games.

He has appeared in 75 career NHL regular-season games with the Kraken, Anaheim Ducks, and Colorado Avalanche, recording six goals and eight points. He’s also appeared in six Stanley Cup Playoff games, which were during his 2023 season with Colorado.

