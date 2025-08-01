Kraken mascot Buoy escapes surprise bear encounter during Alaska fly fishing trip

A brown bear startled a Seattle Kraken mascot and others during a fly fishing outing in Alaska’s Katmai National Park on June 25, according to a video released by the team.

The video shows Buoy, the Kraken’s mascot, quickly retreating as the bear rushes toward the group at Brooks Falls, a popular location for bear viewing in Katmai.

No injuries were reported, and the encounter ended without incident.

The fly fishing trip was part of an annual community partnership between the Seattle Kraken and the Bristol Bay Native Corporation.

The excursion was one of several events during a multi-day visit to Alaska, which also included “Kraken Week” at a youth hockey camp hosted by Anchorage Hockey Academy.

Kraken forward John Hayden participated in the camp alongside Buoy.

In addition to the fishing excursion, the team organized a public “Skate with Buoy” event at a mall rink and met Caleb, a 3-year-old Wish Kid.

During the visit, the Kraken surprised Caleb and his family with a trip to Seattle in January for a Kraken game and VIP team experience.

The team shared footage of the bear encounter online as part of their coverage of the Alaska trip.

