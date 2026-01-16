Bruins score twice early, beat Kraken 4-2 on night honoring Zdeno Chara

The Boston Bruins scored twice in the opening minutes and held on for a 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night, spoiling Seattle’s visit after a pregame ceremony honoring former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara.

Boston jumped out to an early lead and never trailed, winning for the seventh time in eight games and completing a sweep of a five-game homestand for the first time since 2019.

Marat Khusnutdinov opened the scoring just 54 seconds into the game, taking a long pass from Charlie McAvoy, skating in alone and sliding a backhand shot past Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord.

Less than three minutes later, Viktor Arvidsson tried to send the puck toward Casey Mittelstadt, but Seattle’s Jordan Eberle deflected it into his own net, giving Boston a 2-0 lead 3:45 into the game.

Seattle used an early timeout following the second goal, a decision that left the Kraken without one late in the game when they were short-handed in the final minute.

Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one later in the game, but the Bruins responded in the second period with a short-handed goal.

Mark Kastelic poked the puck away from Kraken forward Matty Beniers, skated in alone and scored to restore Boston’s two-goal cushion at 3-1.

Eeli Tolvanen also scored for Seattle, which has lost four of its last five games. Daccord finished with 20 saves.

Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped 26 shots.

David Pastrnak sealed the win with an empty-net goal with 15 seconds remaining after the Kraken took back-to-back penalties and pulled Daccord to create a five-on-four advantage.

Before the puck dropped, the Bruins honored Hall of Fame defenseman Zdeno Chara, raising his No. 33 to the rafters at TD Garden.

Chara captained Boston’s 2011 Stanley Cup championship team.

Hall of Famers Bobby Orr and current Bruins president Cam Neely took part in the ceremony, which concluded with Chara’s children lifting the banner.

The Kraken are scheduled to visit Utah on Saturday.

