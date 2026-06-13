Renton police roll out new drone-tracking tech ahead of World Cup

RENTON, Wash. — As the FIFA World Cup brings large crowds to the Pacific Northwest, the Renton Police Department is rolling out a new high-tech tool to help keep fans safe both on the ground and in the air.

The department’s new De-Drone Trailer is designed to monitor restricted airspace in real time during the World Cup. When a drone enters a no-fly zone, the system can detect it, pull its Remote ID, locate the controller on the ground, and alert officers so they can quickly respond. It also scans for potential threats that could endanger the public.

Rather than being a tool of punishment, the De-Drone Trailer is meant to be an opportunity for education.

“Most pilots we see are recreational and aren’t aware of the strict rules near the airport or the temporary FIFA restrictions,” Renton police Sgt. Nick Sangder said. “We’ll use this as an opportunity to educate them so they can fly, get their photos and videos, but do it safely for everyone.”

Temporary airspace restrictions

During the FIFA World Cup, airspace is restricted within a one-mile radius of two key locations in Renton: The Landing and the Sounders FC Center at Longacres.

Drone pilots who enter these areas without authorization can expect contact from officers, but the focus will be on making sure they understand the rules and how to comply with them in the future.

How the De-Drone Trailer helps

The De-Drone Trailer gives Renton officers a comprehensive picture of what’s happening overhead by monitoring restricted airspace in real time, detecting unauthorized drones, capturing their Remote ID, and locating the controllers on the ground.

The system does not forcibly land drones. Instead, it provides officers with the information they need to talk with pilots, verify they’re properly licensed and authorized, and help them adjust their flight plans if needed.

What drone pilots need to know

Anyone planning to fly a drone in Renton during the World Cup or afterward must have a registered drone, the appropriate certification (a Part 107 certificate for commercial operators or the TRUST certificate for recreational pilots), and valid airspace authorization. The entire City of Renton is controlled airspace, which means authorization is always required.

By combining advanced technology with an emphasis on outreach and education, Renton Police hope to strike the right balance: allowing drone pilots to capture the excitement of the World Cup, while ensuring the safety of fans, players, and residents below.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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