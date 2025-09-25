Starbucks permanently closes Seattle Reserve Roastery

SEATTLE — Starbucks is permanently closing their popular Seattle Reserve Roastery in Capitol Hill.

On Thursday, September 25, Starbucks announced the closure of multiple locations “where we’re unable to create the physical environment our customers and partners expect, or where we don’t see a path to financial performance.”

The coffee chain also announced that it will be “reducing non-retail headcount and expenses” by laying off 900 “current non-retail partner roles and close many open positions.”

That same morning, the following sign could be seen posted on the door of the Starbucks Reserve Roastery on Pike Street:

KIRO 7 has reached out to Starbucks to see how many locations are set to close in the greater Seattle area, and across Western Washington.

This story will be updated with any new details.

