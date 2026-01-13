Who could the Seahawks play if they beat the 49ers?

SEATTLE — It’s a big weekend for the Seattle Seahawks. The team is hosting the San Francisco 49ers for a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game.

This will be the third time the teams have met this season. The 49ers won the first, and the Seahawks took the second.

Kickoff for Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round is at 5 p.m. Pacific, airing on Fox.

It will also be the Seahawks’ second consecutive game against the 49ers. Their 13-3 win in week 18 featured a dominant defensive effort, with the Seahawks holding the Niners to their lowest point total in nine seasons under Kyle Shanahan since they scored three points in his first game as a head coach in 2017.

The Hawks earned a first-round bye as the NFC’s top seed, while the 49ers, the No. 6 seed, are coming off a win in Philadelphia.

Knock on wood, should the Seahawks win on Saturday. Who would they play next? That’ll depend on who wins on Sunday: the Chicago Bears or the LA Rams. Kickoff for that game is set for 3:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time in Chicago on NBC.

