Undrafted rookie RB George Holani impressing at training camp

RENTON, Wash. — As another day of Seahawks training camp wraps up at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, we inch closer and closer to the preseason. The Seahawks will take on the Los Angelos Chargers in LA, which is where we will see several players continue to fight for a spot on the team’s final 53-man roster.

One player in particular, RB George Holani out of Boise State.

“You know, as an undrafted rookie, just being able to come in and just showcase what I can do,” Holani said.

Holani is catching the attention of not only fans, but his head coach Mike Macdonald.

“You know, Kenny is getting pushed right now. He’s in a battle. I think that George is right there with him, and I think he’s in a battle to see who is going to be the 3rd running back,” Macdonald said during Monday’s post practice conference.

Macdonald is not only a fan of Holani’s skills, but his work ethic, too.

“You know, that’s a great example of just a guy that keeps doing it. You know, we will see in preseason games because he will have ample opportunity to show what he can do,” Macdonald.

Holani tells KIRO 7 his first training camp has been a big learning experience for him. One thing he told KIRO 7 is besides working hard, he wants to show the coaches he can be a consistent player on and off the field.

“You know, if I have a good day, I gotta keep stacking days and just keep showing up every day and be consistent,” Holani said.

Holani says being an undrafted rookie out of college has been a humbling experience. With the preseason coming up this Saturday, he says he is ready to show everyone else what he can do.

“Still having that chip on my shoulder. That mind set, you know, where I’m counted out and come out every day and just show up,” Holani said.

