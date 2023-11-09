STEPS TO VICTORY – Week 10 vs Commanders!

Each week KIRO 7 Sports Director Chris Francis previews the Seahawks matchup with his Steps to Victory. These are featured on the weekly Scouting Report which airs Saturday at 7:30 p.m. In Week 10, the Seahawks look to bounce back after getting whupped in Baltimore. The Washington Commanders bring their 4-5 record to Lumen Field, here are the Steps the Hawks should take.

Step number one: No Geno Gifts, Part 5 . It was a step last week for the Ravens game, apparently, Geno doesn’t watch the Scouting Report. And we added “Part 5″ because as we’ve mentioned repeatedly, it’s been four straight games with two turnovers for Geno. That’s six, count ‘em, 6 interceptions - not all his fault - and two fumbles. Geno had 11 interceptions total all of last season. Needless to say.. although we keep saying it. you cannot win with any consistency if you continue to turn the ball over.

Which leads us to Step number two: Pound the Football . The Seahawks need to run it. I think even the fans who hated the Seahawks' predictable run-first offense of the recent past know that in order to take some pressure off the quarterback you need to be able to run the ball. Another way your team will struggle to win consistently is if you become one-dimensional. The Seahawks are averaging just 97.3 yards per game rushing. That's 23rd in the league. They have the runners to pound it.. do they have the Offensive line?

And on the other side of the ball Step number three: play Assignment Sound D. You heard a lot of the guys after the loss in Baltimore talk about being in the wrong gaps or out of position or not seeing what was coming at them.. then they had the missed tackles on top of it. That is a recipe for Defensive disaster. That's how you give up huge explosive plays. The Seahawks know of what I speak, they need to get back to what made them so great, especially against the run the first 6-7 weeks of the season.

So, there you go, the Seahawks STEPS TO VICTORY for Week 10 vs the Commanders.

