Seahawks Training Camp registration opens Tuesday

The Seattle Seahawks announced details for their 2025 Training Camp, powered by Boeing, including fan registration for nine open practices at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center and the return of Football Fest at Lumen Field.

Public registration opens Tuesday, June 17, at seahawks.com/trainingcamp, with early access available on Monday, June 16, for season ticket holders, Blue Pride members, and those on the Season Ticket Notification List.

Training Camp practices will begin July 23 and take place at the team’s Renton facility, while the popular Football Fest is scheduled for Saturday, August 2, at Lumen Field.

Fans attending the open practices will have access to a wide range of activities, including autograph opportunities with Seahawks Legends before practice and with current coaches and players afterward.

There will also be live entertainment by the Seahawks Dancers, Blue Thunder drumline, and mascot Blitz, along with giveaways and on-site Seahawks Pro Shop pop-up stores.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

To attend a Training Camp practice, fans must register and pay a $15 transportation fee.

All attendees are required to park at The Landing in Renton and take a shuttle to the Virginia Mason Athletic Center.

No walk-ups or on-site parking will be allowed.

The same $15 fee applies for Football Fest tickets.

For the Lumen Field event, fans can pre-purchase a $5 parking add-on for the North Lot or Lumen Field Parking Garage during registration.

On the day of the event, drive-up parking will cost $20 and is available on a first-come, first-served basis, including accessible spots.

In celebration of the Seahawks’ 50th season and the “Impacting 50 Communities” campaign presented by Safeway, new head coach Mike Macdonald is providing 5,000 free tickets for community organizations to attend Training Camp.

Interested groups can submit requests through the team’s website.

Both Training Camp and Football Fest will enforce the NFL Clear Bag Policy.

Outside food and factory-sealed water bottles will be allowed if carried in compliant bags.

Fans are reminded that photography and video recording will not be permitted during team practice sessions, but are allowed before and after.

Minors 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

More details and registration information can be found at seahawks.com/trainingcamp.

©2025 Cox Media Group