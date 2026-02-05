Seahawks rookie Nick Emmanwori injures ankle during Super Bowl practice

Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori injured his ankle during practice Wednesday as Seattle and New England continued preparations for the Super Bowl in the Bay Area.

Emmanwori was hurt late in practice at San Jose State University while defending a pass, according to a pool report.

He walked off the field on his own, and several teammates and coaches gathered around him before he left the field.

“He had an ankle (injury) today,” coach Mike Macdonald told the pool reporter. “We brought him in to look at it, and we’ll kind of go from here and figure out what are the next steps.”

Emmanwori, a second-round draft pick, played in 14 regular-season games and recorded 81 tackles, 2½ sacks, one interception and 11 pass breakups.

During the playoffs, he has a fumble recovery and four passes defensed, including three in the NFC championship game.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald told reporters that S Nick Emmanwori suffered a low-ankle sprain Wednesday, but he is “confident” that he will play in Sunday’s Super Bowl. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2026

Seattle also had injury concerns along the offensive line.

Left tackle Charles Cross and his backup, Josh Jones, were both limited in practice because of lower-body injuries.

Cross has been dealing with a foot injury since mid-December and played through it in the NFC championship game.

Jones injured his ankle and knee after filling in for Cross.

On the New England side, quarterback Drake Maye was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice after being limited during one workout in the bye week with a right shoulder issue.

According to a pool report released by the Pro Football Writers of America, Maye took all first-team reps during the Patriots’ 90-minute practice at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto.

Maye was added to the injury report following New England’s win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship game, though he said he was not hurt during that game.

On Monday, Maye said his shoulder had improved enough for him to have a normal workout on his first full day in the Bay Area.

Maye is coming off a breakout season in which he earned second-team All-Pro honors and was named a finalist for the AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

He led the league with a 113.5 passer rating, completed 72% of his passes and averaged 8.9 yards per attempt.

Maye threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdown passes.

Linebacker Robert Spillane, who injured his ankle in the AFC championship game, was the only Patriots player who did not practice Wednesday, according to the pool report.

