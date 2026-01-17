Seahawks QB Sam Darnold active Saturday; Jalen Milroe designated emergency 3rd quarterback

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to be available for Saturday’s game after being listed earlier in the week as questionable with an oblique injury, and he was not included on the team’s inactive list, according to the Seahawks.

The Seahawks announced Saturday that quarterback Jalen Milroe will serve as the emergency third quarterback, while Darnold was not listed as inactive.

QB Jalen Milroe will serve as the emergency 3rd quarterback; tonight’s @Seahawks inactives: pic.twitter.com/YP3CLEIKRv — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 17, 2026

Darnold had been listed as questionable on Thursday because of an oblique issue, according to NFL sources.

He addressed the injury at a press conference, explaining that he felt something in his side while throwing during practice, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

When asked about the chance he might not play on Saturday, Darnold downplayed the concern.

“Very low percentage. Closer to zero,” Darnold reportedly said.

