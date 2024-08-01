Seahawks players talk training camp, preseason around the corner

RENTON, Wash. — Training camp for the Seattle Seahawks is in its more physical phase. Players were in full pads on Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday…a different story. Players weren’t in any pads, just t-shirts and jerseys which is something some players were thankful for.

“Shh…man you don’t even know. But I appreciate though. Take some stress off our body,” DB Devon Witherspoon said post practice.

Witherspoon also talked about learning a new defense under new DC Aden Durde. Witherspoon says practices like Wednesday are helpful when learning any new scheme.

“Just get the mental reps and going through the walk through like just trying make sure we’re correcting everything we need to correct,” Witherspoon said.

Star wide receiver DK Metcalf also talked about learning a new offense under former University of Washington OC Ryan Grubb. Metcalf says even though a mental day of practice like this one was nice, he thinks going full speed really helps learn a new offense.

“I think it’s good, but like I said, you really can’t tell until the bullets start flying and you are really going up against other teams or going up on 1 on 1′s,” Metcalf said.

New Head Coach Mike Macdonald continues to push competition during training camp. One interesting thing he has done is award competition with a WWE style championship belt. Defensive Back Riq Woolen likes the new gesture from his new coach.

“And whenever you implement something that everybody likes, it’s actually fun because it brings out the competition,” Woolen said.

The 3rd year DB out of the University of Texas - San Antonio also admires the competitive culture in the Macdonald ear. He feels going up against receivers like Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxson Smith Njigba daily makes him and the secondary better.

“When you are with your brothers or any family member, sometimes when you compete or when you’re having fun or just in life you may get into argument or something on the field, but it’s all part of the process. It’s all a part of being great. And if you don’t have those moments during camp and stuff like that, then it’s hard to be a great player,” Woolen said.

The Seahawks will fly out to Nashville late next week to have joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. In 10 days’ time, the Seahawks will be in Los Angeles for their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

