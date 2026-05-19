Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba calls out NFL for glaring fumble on trophy

SEATTLE — Seahawks’ wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba finally received his NFL Offensive Player of the Year award – but it was a bit of a fumble. The plaque says ‘Defensive’ and ‘The Year’ is printed as one word.

NFL Player of the Year Award (@jaxsnj Instagram)

“It’s getting disrespectful at this point,” Smith-Njigba posted on his Instagram story Monday night, pointing out the flaw on the trophy.

The team also posted online, joking that “he’s so good, he’s the OPOY and the DPOY.”

“The league made the mistake,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told The Athletic. “We sincerely apologize to Jaxon for the error and are in the process of creating and shipping him a new trophy. Of course, like the teams he played against this year, we know how great an offensive player he is. We just had a problem spelling it.”

Smith-Njigba led the league during the 2025 season with 1,793 receiving yards on 119 receptions. The biggest prize of the season, of course, was the Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

The 24-year-old was drafted by Seattle in the 1st round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

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