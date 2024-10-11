Seahawks defense struggles under new coach Macdonald, faces tough road ahead

The Seattle Seahawks are facing a challenging defensive rebuild under new head coach Mike Macdonald, who took over after Pete Carroll’s departure last offseason.

The team, hoping for a quick turnaround, has found the task more difficult than expected, as evidenced by Thursday night’s 36-24 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The defeat highlighted the Seahawks’ ongoing struggles, particularly on defense, which allowed the 49ers to average 7.9 yards per play.

Despite Seattle’s investments in top draft picks like Devon Witherspoon, free-agent additions such as Dre’Mont Jones, and a recent trade for Leonard Williams, the defense remains among the league’s weakest.

Since Week 4, the Seahawks have ranked 31st in expected points allowed per play, underscoring their vulnerability against stronger offenses.

The loss to the 49ers showed that the Seahawks, while able to defeat weaker opponents, lack the defensive strength to compete with playoff-caliber teams.

Macdonald, previously the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, is expected to need more time to turn the defense around.

Although Seahawks fans may find the slow progress frustrating, Macdonald’s work with the Ravens also began with a steep learning curve.

As the season progresses, the Seahawks will likely need to focus on reducing offensive turnovers and tightening up defensive plays to remain competitive in a challenging NFC landscape.

