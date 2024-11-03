Rams WR Puka Nacua ejected after throwing punch at Seahawks linebacker

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks after throwing a punch at linebacker Tyrel Dodson in the second quarter.

The scuffle occurred after Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen intercepted a pass from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford intended for Nacua with just 33 seconds left in the first half.

Though Woolen was ruled down by contact after the interception, Dodson continued to block Nacua, leading to a brief altercation in which Nacua attempted to punch Dodson. Officials quickly intervened, ejecting Nacua for the unsportsmanlike conduct.

Rams WR Puka Nacua has been ejected from today's game. pic.twitter.com/BTOeE5JaXV — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 3, 2024

Nacua had entered the game listed as questionable due to a knee injury that he initially sustained in training camp and aggravated in the season opener in Detroit.

The injury kept him sidelined for five games on injured reserve. Before his ejection, the second-year receiver managed one reception for 11 yards on four targets.

