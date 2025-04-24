Seattle Seahawks

Former Seahawks WR Lockett says he’s joining the Tennessee Titans

By The Associated Press and KIRO 7 News Staff
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks turns after his catch during a 30-25 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)
By The Associated Press and KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Longtime Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett announced on social media Wednesday night that he is joining the Tennessee Titans.

In 10 NFL seasons, all with the Seahawks, Lockett had 661 catches for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns.

ESPN reports that Lockett has agreed to a one-year deal with a base value of $4 million. Incentives could push that to $6 million.

Seattle released Lockett last month. He was a first-team All-Pro pick in 2015 and a second-team choice in 2016 and 2017. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2016.

Lockett will give the Titans an experienced target to fill the role vacated by Tyler Boyd. He’ll likely team up with quarterback Cam Ward, who is expected to go to Tennessee with the first pick in Thursday’s NFL draft.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read