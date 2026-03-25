Reaction pours in over potential Seattle Sonics comeback

SEATTLE — It’s a great day to be a basketball fan in the Emerald City. The NBA’s Board of Governors says the league can formally explore a possible expansion into Seattle and Las Vegas.

It didn’t take long for reactions to begin pouring in from city leaders and athletes about the possible return of the Seattle SuperSonics.

Here’s what we’ve seen so far:

Duhhhh! I need in on front office/ownership https://t.co/dctqdQlivH — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 25, 2026

Yes! The debate for NBA expansion has begun! Seattle will be front and center in that debate. https://t.co/zIwfOttWe3 — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) March 25, 2026

For two decades, Washingtonians have mourned the loss of our Sonics. Today’s vote is a milestone in the effort to bring NBA basketball back home.



The time is right. The state-of-the-art Climate Pledge Arena already hosts professional basketball and hockey with the Storm, Kraken,… https://t.co/fQhRjtYIgb — Governor Bob Ferguson (@GovBobFerguson) March 25, 2026

We’ve worked so hard for so many years. Thanks for riding with us this entire time. Let’s continue to rally support! Let’s continue to show our SuperSonics pride! We’re ready for the NBA to #BringBackOurSonics! pic.twitter.com/iPAIJagrUe — Seattle SuperSonics (@BringBackSonics) March 25, 2026

KIRO 7 will continue to add to the list as more people react to the news.

What’s next?

Before you get too excited, it is important to note: the process of adding new teams to the NBA is long and complicated. Here is a look at how an NBA expansion would work.

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