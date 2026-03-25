NBA

Reaction pours in over potential Seattle Sonics comeback

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Kentucky v Gonzaga SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 07: A Seattle Supersonics fan dressed as Bigfoot is seen during the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats at Climate Pledge Arena on December 07, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — It’s a great day to be a basketball fan in the Emerald City. The NBA’s Board of Governors says the league can formally explore a possible expansion into Seattle and Las Vegas.

It didn’t take long for reactions to begin pouring in from city leaders and athletes about the possible return of the Seattle SuperSonics.

Here’s what we’ve seen so far:

KIRO 7 will continue to add to the list as more people react to the news.

What’s next?

Before you get too excited, it is important to note: the process of adding new teams to the NBA is long and complicated. Here is a look at how an NBA expansion would work.

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