Sounders FC Defender Yeimar Gómez Andrade named to 2024 MLS Best XI

SEATTLE, Wash. — Major League Soccer announced the 2024 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire, and Sounders FC defender Yeimar Gómez Andrade was named on the annual list.

Each year, the MLS Best XI recognizes the league’s top players at each position as determined by members of the media, MLS players and MLS club technical staff.

According to a release from the team, this is Yeimar’s second time receiving the honor. He was also named in 2021. He joins Chad Marshall who was named to the list in 2014 and 2018, and Raúl Ruidíaz who was named in 2020 and 2021, as the only Seattle players with multiple Best XI selections.

Two other defenders made the list: Inter Miami’s Jordi Alba and the Columbus Crew’s Steven Moreira.

Sounders FC saw its 2024 campaign come to an end on Saturday evening with a 1-0 loss to the LA Galaxy in the Western Conference Final at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Rave Green finished the 2024 season with a record of 22-13-12 across all competitions.

