Seattle set to host six matches for Club World Cup 2025 at Lumen Field

SEATTLE — Seattle Sounders FC will play all three of their group-stage matches for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at Lumen Field, as announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino during a recent visit to the stadium.

Seattle’s home field will host six matches during the tournament, which will take place from June 15 to July 13, 2025.

The Sounders secured their spot in the competition by winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions League, making them one of the 32 teams in the first edition of this expanded Club World Cup.

Lumen Field, known for its passionate fan base, is expected to be a lively venue for this global tournament.

Infantino encouraged Seattle fans to bring enthusiasm and break noise records as they cheer on the home team.

In addition to the Club World Cup, Lumen Field is also one of the selected venues for the FIFA World Cup 2026, where it will host multiple matches, including the U.S. Men’s National Team’s second group game on June 19, 2026.

Seattle is one of 11 U.S. cities chosen to host games in the 48-team tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

©2024 Cox Media Group