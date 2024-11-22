Los Angeles FC looks for 20th win of season, plays the Seattle Sounders

SEATTLE, Wash. — (AP) - Seattle Sounders FC (16-9-9, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles FC (19-8-7, first in the Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -107, Seattle +271; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC looks for its 20th win of the season when it faces the Seattle Sounders.

LAFC is 18-8-6 in conference games. LAFC ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 63 goals led by Denis Bouanga with 21.

The Sounders are 12-8-10 against Western Conference teams. The Sounders are 7-1-2 when they score a pair of goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. LAFC won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bouanga has scored 21 goals and added 10 assists for LAFC. Kei Kamara has two assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Morris has 13 goals and four assists for the Sounders. Albert Rusnak has scored five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 7-2-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Sounders: 5-1-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured).

Sounders: Cody Baker (injured), Jacob Castro (injured), Danny Musovski (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Albert Rusnak (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

