Junqua’s own-goal helps Sounders in 1-1 draw with Dallas

Seattle’s offense continues to struggle but the Sounders benefited from an own-goal by Sam Junqua to earn a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night, extending its unbeaten streak at home in the series to 17.

Junqua’s own-goal gave the Sounders (10-8-6) a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute.

Bernard Kamungo scored the equalizer for Dallas 10 minutes later. Sebastian Lletget picked up an assist on Kamungo’s third goal this season.

Seattle is 13-1-4 at home against Dallas (8-9-6) with its only loss coming in 2011. It is the longest current unbeaten run against a single opponent in the league.

Junqua had scored two goals in his last three matches after scoring just once in his previous 58 appearances. Junqua’s own-goal helped the Sounders avoid being shut out for the seventh time in their last 11 matches.

Stefan Frei returned from concussion protocol to save one shot for Seattle. Maarten Paes made two saves for Dallas.

Dallas entered play having lost six of eight matches for the first time since 2014.

When league play resumes on Aug. 20, Dallas will travel to play the Philadelphia Union. Seattle will host Atlanta United.

