Top Mariners prospect agrees to $95 million contract before playing in majors, MLB reports

The Seattle Mariners and their No. 1 prospect, Colt Emerson, have agreed to an eight-year, $95 million contract before he has played one game in the majors, MLB.com reports.

Seattle’s first-round selection in the 2023 draft, Emerson is ranked as the no.7 overall prospect in MLB’s farm system.

The 20-year-old shortstop/3rd base prospect is viewed to be a key piece to the Mariners’ future and is expected to make his MLB debut during the 2026 season, according to Seattle Sports.

Through 130 games in the minors last year, he had a batting average of .285 with 16 home runs, six triples, and 28 doubles.

He had 41 at-bats for the Mariners in Spring Training, averaging .268, two HRs, one triple, and a double.

Emerson is currently playing shortstop for the AAA Tacoma Rainiers.

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