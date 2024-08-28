Siri’s 2-run homer helps lift Rays to 3-2 win over Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Siri hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Jeffrey Springs pitched five scoreless innings, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Manuel Rodríguez allowed a two-out single beforing striking out pinch hitter Luke Raley for his second save of the season as the Rays returned to .500 at 66-66 for the 32nd time this season, which leads the major leagues.

Siri’s seventh-inning homer came on a 0-2 count with two outs. He hit a slider from JT Chargois (2-1) over the center field wall. Of Siri’s 17 home runs this season, five have been tying or go-ahead hits.

After starter Logan Gilbert gave Seattle six innings of excellence, the Rays took advantage of the Mariners’ bullpen with Siri’s homer and Yandy Díaz’s solo blast in the eighth inning.

Springs allowed no runs on one hit, two walks, and recorded a season-high nine strikeouts. He only pitched five innings on 79 pitches as the Rays have continued to ease him back from Tommy John surgery in April 2023.

It was by far his best outing of the season. He did not surrender a hit until the fourth inning, a two-out single into right field from former teammate Randy Arozarena.

Gilbert rebounded against the Rays after struggling in his last outing, yielding eight runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 27-year-old tossed six scoreless innings on 97 pitches with a season-high 10 strikeouts. He retired the first 11 batters he faced before giving up an infield single to Josh Lowe in the fourth.

Seattle scored the game’s first run in the sixth inning when Victor Robles singled, stole second then scored on catcher Alex Jackson’s throwing error. It was Robles’ 20th stolen base of the season.

Cal Raleigh’s two-out RBI single in the eighth put Seattle within one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: RHP Shane Baz (flu symptoms) threw a bullpen session Tuesday. The plan is to insert him back into the rotation during the San Diego series.

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford (broken finger) went through pregame work Tuesday and has a chance to be activated this week.

UP NEXT

Rays: Have not named a starter for Wednesday.

Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (10-12, 3.66 ERA) looks to bounce back after allowing nine runs over his last two starts.

