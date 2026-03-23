Seattle Mariners Opening Day 2026: What you need to know before heading to the ballpark

SEATTLE — Who is ready for some baseball? The Seattle Mariners open the 2026 MLB season on Thursday, March 26 at home against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

At last check, tickets are still available. You can purchase yours here.

Here’s everything you need to know if you plan on heading to the ballpark:

Getting there

Car

T-Mobile Park is located at 1250 1st Avenue South in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. The park offers visitors a wide range of options for parking, with something available for every price range and preferred entrance and exit. You can park at the Mariners Garage, which is right next to the ballpark. This is typically the most expensive option, but it puts you closer. There are also several parking garages and lots around the park and businesses nearby in SODO. Street parking is also available farther away from the park, at specified rates.

Light Rail

You can also take the Light Rail right to the Stadium stop-- it’ll be a short trek to the park.

Bus

4th Avenue South & South Royal Brougham Way- Northbound, serving routes: 5, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, 29, 33, 37, 116, 118, 119, 124, 131, 132, 150, 177, 178, 190

SoDo Busway & South Royal Brougham- Northbound, serving routes: 101, 102, 150, 177, 178, 190, 590, 594, 595.- Southbound, serving routes: 5, 11, 101, 102, 150, 177, 178, 190, 590, 594.

4th Avenue South & Edgar Martinez Drrive S- Southbound, serving bus routes 21, 116, 118, 119, 131, 132

Rideshare

Use Uber, Lyft and other rideshare alternatives to get to T-Mobile Park without having to park. Now, there is a designated rideshare lot located southeast of the ballpark. The lot is just a short walk from T-Mobile Park – less than five minutes from most gates! Be sure to check your rideshare app for exact pick-up and drop-off locations.

In the ballpark

Bag Policy

Clear plastic bags no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ are permitted. One gallon clear plastic zip-top bags are also allowed.

Security must be able to see inside and identify items to the bottom of the bag. Items may not be used to obscure the view of bag contents, including but not limited to non-clear bags, pouches, etc. Bags with interior contents obscured from view are not allowed.

Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ are permitted. (Bags do not have to be clear plastic or vinyl.)

Backpacks, multi-compartment bags, duffle bags and purses larger than 4.5″x6.5″ are not permitted. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items or single-compartment diaper bags (child must be present).

Food

Outside food is permitted in single-serving sizes.

Sealed, clear plastic water bottles up to 32oz, baby bottles, beverages related to medical needs, and unopened, soft-sided single-serve containers like juice boxes are permitted.

Soda, coffee or other beverages are not allowed.

Guests may also bring in one empty plastic reusable bottle 32 ounces or smaller.

Earlier this month, the Mariners announced their 2026 Value Menu for those looking for affordable options inside the ballpark. You can view the menu here.

Prohibited items

Weapons of any kind, aerosol containers, alcoholic beverages, flasks, coolers, explosives, selfie sticks, laser pointers, and noisemakers are prohibited. See a full list of prohibited items here.

Forecast

This week is cloudy with some chances of rain, but it’s expected co clear up in time for Thursday. KIRO 7’s meteorologists are predicting sunshine and temperatures in the low 50s. This means there is a good chance that the roof at T-Mobile Park will be open.

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