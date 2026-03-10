$5 hot dogs, $5 beers: Mariners announce 2026 Value Menu

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Mariners have announced its value menu for the 2026 season, featuring 15 new food items and value beers available every game at T-Mobile Park.

The full Mariners value menu offers a total of 21 food items starting at only $3, including fan favorites from Ivar’s, Ballard Pizza, and more, the Seattle Mariners announced.

Budget-friendly bites available at select locations around T-Mobile Park

On the lower end of the price scale, the following food items can be found at select locations around T-Mobile Park for $3-$5:

Value Peanuts: $3

Red Rope: $3

Ballpark Churro: $3

Solely Fruit Jerky: $3

Tree Top Applesauce: $3

Mochi: $4

Oh Snap! Sassy Bites: $4

Oh Snap! Dill Pickle Chips: $4

Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade Cup: $4

Frito-Lay Mini Chips: $4

Hempler’s Value Hot Dog: $5

Tostitos Ballpark Nachos: $5

Walking Tamale: $5

Coca-Cola 16-ounce Refillable Fountain Soda: $5

Higher-priced food options range from $6-$10, including a Ube Coconut Rice Krispie, Caramel Corn, Quesadilla, and Mini Alder Salmon Chowder, among others.

A complete list of the Mariners’ budget-friendly food items and their locations around the ballpark can be found here.

15 value beers range from $5 to $8

For Mariners fans looking for an alcoholic or non-alcoholic refreshment during a home game this season, the 2026 value beers lineup is “bigger and better than ever.”

T-Mobile Park will provide 15 drink options ranging from $5-$8, which include three 16-ounce Value Craft Draft drinks and an expanded selection of non-alcoholic beers.

Miller High Life (12-ounce): $5

Keystone Light (12-ounce): $5

Keystone Light Apple (12-ounce): $5

Blue Moon non-alcoholic (12-ounce): $6

Corona non-alcoholic (12-ounce): $6

Athletic Run Wild IPA non-alcoholic (12-ounce): $6

Athletic Upside Dawn non-alcoholic (12-ounce): $6

Bale Breaker 5 Star Dive Bar (12-ounce): $6

Sapporo (12-ounce): $6

Corona Sunbrew (12-ounce): $7

Session Lager (12-ounce): $7

Métier Double Play (12-ounce): $7

Value Craft Draft – Sierra Nevada Summerfest (16-ounce): $8

Value Craft Draft – pFriem Lager (16-ounce): $8

Value Craft Draft – Deschutes King Krispy Pilsner (16-ounce): $8

All value beers can be found at select locations around T-Mobile Park in sections ranging from 105-341, The T-Mobile ‘Pen, and Hit It Here Terrace Bar.

Similar to previous years, fans are limited to two alcoholic beverages per person, per transaction. Additionally, all alcohol sales will end after the first pitch of the 8th inning.

Value games include matchups against AL West rivals

The Mariners have a total of 27 value games this season, with tickets starting as low as $12. Value tickets are available for seats in the Terrace Club, Main and View Levels, and Bleachers.

Purchase value game tickets here for key divisional matchups throughout the season against the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, and Athletics, among several others.

