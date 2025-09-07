Rodríguez belts two homers, Raleigh hits 52, as Mariners crush Braves 10-2

Julio Rodríguez hit two home runs and drove in four runs as the Seattle Mariners powered past the Atlanta Braves 10-2 on Saturday night.

Rodríguez, who went 3 for 4 at the plate, notched his third multi-homer game of the year and the seventh of his career.

His blasts were part of a five-homer night for Seattle that also included Cal Raleigh’s 52nd of the season, extending his lead across Major League Baseball.

Raleigh’s latest shot carried added significance: it was his 42nd home run while playing as a catcher, tying Javy Lopez’s 2003 mark for the most in a single season by a catcher.

Eugenio Suárez joined the barrage, hitting his fifth home run against the Braves this season. Suárez has been one of Atlanta’s toughest outs in 2025, batting .379 with 11 hits, eight RBIs, and five walks in 29 at-bats against them.

The Mariners broke open a close game in the late innings, tagging Atlanta’s bullpen for seven runs on eight hits in the seventh and eighth.

Rodríguez and Suárez went deep off reliever Daysbel Hernández (4-3) in the seventh to spark the rally.

Seattle starter Bryce Miller gave up two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out six with two walks.

Gabe Speier (3-3) picked up the win in relief after recording two outs.

Braves rookie Hurston Waldrep, making his sixth big-league start, was charged with two runs over five innings. It was the first time this season he had allowed multiple runs in a start, finishing with five walks and five strikeouts on 91 pitches.

The win was just the Mariners’ second in their last nine games, but it kept them clinging to the American League’s final wild-card spot.

Seattle will try to secure the series against Atlanta on Sunday, when Luis Castillo (4-5, 5.71 ERA) faces Braves right-hander Spencer Strider (5-12, 4.97).

©2025 Cox Media Group