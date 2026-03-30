Over 100 shots fired in deadly Tacoma shootout, police say

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are continuing their investigation into a shootout early Sunday morning that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers responded at around 12:35 a.m. near East Sherwood Street and East 91st Street in the Larchmont area and found two women who had been shot.

One was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.

At the home, KIRO 7 could clearly see dozens of bullet holes inside the home.

Tacoma police public information officer Shelbie Boyd told KIRO 7 that investigators have documented at least 100 shell casings.

“I don’t know how many shots were fired, but we are ticking up to a hundred,” she said.

She told KIRO that in 20 years, she has not seen this many shell casings inside a home.

“I was surprised at how many markers I saw, but I didn’t recognize the fact that there was also a shooting farther down the road that was associated with this,” one neighbor told KIRO 7.

A suspect is still on the loose.

If you have any information, call 911.

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